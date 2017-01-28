India will take on England in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three match series scheduled between the two nations at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur on 29 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 1:30pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

England drew the first blood in the shorter format of the game as they register a comfortable seven wicket victory over India in the first T20 match. The Three Lions had a disappointed tour as they lost the Test series 4-0 and the ODI series 2-1.

Eoin Morgan and his men have an opportunity to seal the T20 series if they go on to win the second match in Nagpur. In the first match, it was England's impressive bowling that helped them restrict the hosts from posting a big total.

Indian batsmen struggled to impress with the bat as the wickets kept falling at regular interval. Virat Kohli's side were able to manage 147 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Jason Roy and Sam Billings gave a very good start to the visitors who posted over 40 runs on the board after three overs. Despite spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissing both the England openers, India were unsuccessful in stopping England.

Morgan and Joe Root's 83 runs partnership, which involved the skipper's half century made sure England took the lead for the first time. They will be pushing for a win in the second T20, but will be aware that India will be looking to bounce back from the defeat in the first match.

The pressure will be on KL Rahul and Suresh Raina to perform with the bat, if they will be given a chance to play in the second T20I. A defeat for England on Sunday will see the course of the three match series being decided in the last match on 1 February.

Prediction

India to win

Betting Odds (bet365)

India to win: 4/5

England to win: 1

Team News

India

Possible XI: Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvrakj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra.

England

Possible XI: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Rooy, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.