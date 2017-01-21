India will take on England in the third One Day International (ODIs) of the three match series scheduled between the two nations at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 22 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 8am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

India have won the three-match ODI series after taking a 2-0 by wining the second ODI. Having lost the first match, the Three Lions came close to level the series. However, they fell short of 15 runs as they failed to chase a mammoth target of 382 runs.

The visitors won the toss and Eoin Morgan decided to field first. His decision to do so paid off after Chris Woakes picked up three wickets early during India's innings, which included that of openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, along with Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were in the middle and all eyes were on the former, who is making a comeback to the ODI squad. The left-handed batsman played one of the finest innings of his career in Cuttack.

He and the wicket-keeping batsman scored centuries and their partnership of 256 runs for the fourth wicket made sure India were in the driving seat of the match. Yuvraj made 150 runs, while Dhoni added 134 runs to his name.

England were given a good start, but the fall of wickets in the middle saw the pressure get back on them. Morgan's century and Moeen Ali's 55 runs down the order helped the Three Lions get close to the target.

However, losing wickets at regular intervals made sure it was a difficult task for England to seal a win. It was a nervy performance at the end and India will be looking to improve their bowling attack for the last ODI.

Prediction

India to win

Betting Odds (bet365)

India to win: 1/2

England to win: 13/8

Team News

India

Possible XI: Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

England

Possible XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball.