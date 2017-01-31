India will take on England in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three match series scheduled between the two nations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on 1 February, Wednesday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 1:30pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

England failed to seal the series in the second T20 international in Nagpur, having won the first T20. Both teams will be aiming to draw blood and take the series when they meet for the third and final match.

In the first match, it was England's impressive bowling that helped them restrict the hosts from posting a big total while in the second match they would have tasted victory had it not been for a brilliant exhibition of death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and some bad luck with an umpiring howler.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be desperate to make his debut as India's T20 captain a happy one and throw a marker for the future. He has struggled with the bat in this series but all will be forgotten if he can put up a brilliant show in the final game of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah conceded only two runs and took two wickets in the final over to level the series in Nagpur as Jos Buttler and Joe Root were looking good to take India over the line. Nehra's final over was taken for 16, which brought England's requirement down to eight from six balls, before Bumrah had his final say.

In the first innings, India had managed a paltry score of 144, with KL Rahul top scoring with 71. He was among the three Indian batsmen to reach double figures but a good bowling performance from the hosts dug them out of the hole.

Prediction

England to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

India to win: 8/11

England to win: 11/10

Team News

India

Possible XI: Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvrakj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra.

England

Possible XI: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Rooy, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.