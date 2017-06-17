Defending champions India take on Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at Kennington Oval, London, on Sunday, 18 June.

Australia are the only team who have defended the Champions Trophy, winning in 2006 and then in 2009. Should Virat Kohli's side beat Pakistan, they will have won the tournament for a record third time.

They were co-champions along with Sri Lanka in 2002, which was their first success. India will be looking to register a victory over their arch-rivals for the second time in England and Wales in this tournament.

Pakistan suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of India in their first match. Since then, they registered victories over South Africa and Sri Lanka to qualify for the semi-final.

A comfortable victory over England in the semi-final saw them seal a berth in the final. Eoin Morgan's side were bowled out for 211 and Pakistan chased the target with more than 12 overs to spare.

India, on the other hand, comfortably defeated their neighbours Bangladesh in the second semi-final. They will be looking for a similar performance in the final against Pakistan.

Prediction

India to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

India to win: 4/9

Pakistan to win: 15/8

Team News

India

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Pakistan

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammed Amir, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 10:30am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 broadcasting TV channels: