India take on West Indies in the fourth One Day International (ODI) match scheduled between the two sides at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday (2 July).

Overview

India face West Indies in a fourth ODI match, knowing that one more win can seal the series for the visitors.

After the first match was abandoned due to rain, India went on to comprehensively record back-to-back wins against the below-par hosts.

Winning the second match by 105 runs, India followed it up with a 93 run win on Friday (30 June) as MS Dhoni's 78 runs along with Ajinkya Rahane's 72 helped India record a score of 251 for four in their 50 overs.

"I think it was a very clinical performance," India skipper Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation on Friday, as quoted on Hindustan Times.

"Early on, there was quite a bit of moisture on the wicket. It was really a good toss for them to win and they bowled really well upfront."

As for the West Indies, coming back into the series seems a task too tough as despite starting well in the last match, India ultimately proved too strong for their batting as Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each.

With the fourth ODI being a formality at this point, it could be time for India to test playing some of their youngsters.

There was talk of Rishabh Pant playing in the third match and although it did not happen, it is very much possible in the fourth match as Kohli looks to get his side prepared for the 2019 World Cup.

"We have quite a few players who have not got a game," Kohli added. "It is important to have a look at them and figure out where they stand in pressure situations."

Team News

West Indies

Possible XI: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins.

India

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadhav, Mohammed Shami.