Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Peace Prize medal replica has been recovered by the Delhi police on Sunday (12 February). The medal was stolen from his house last Tuesday . Police has also recovered his Nobel certificate, jewellery and other personal items.

According to reports, three men from the Sangam Vihar area of the Indian capital city have been arrested in connection with the burglary.

"I had complete faith in the government, the police and the people of this great nation. I thank the Delhi Police for the brilliant and speedy recovery of the items stolen from my residence and I hope that Nobel citation is recovered soon as well. Nothing can deter my mission to work towards my children," Satyarthi said, showing his gratitude towards the police.

The 63-year-old activist won the peace prize in 2014 for his active campaigns against child labour and child trafficking in India. He left his career as an electrical engineer in 1980 to fight for the rights of children and has led several peaceful protests across the country.

Satyarthi's Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or the Save the Childhood Movement, which campaigns for child rights, has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of children from hazardous working conditions.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his work to fight against child trafficking in India, which he shared with Pakistan's child education activist Malala Yousafzai, who was chosen for her work on female education.

Satyarthi's original Nobel medallion is kept in Rashtrapati Bhavan or the presidential palace museum as he dedicated his award to the country.

The Nobel laureate was reportedly not at his home when the robbery took place.