Great Britain are set to be without world number one Andy Murray for the Davis Cup quarter-final with France in Rouen due to an ongoing elbow injury. Following illness, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open after being injured in practice and has returned home for a scan to reveal the full extent of the damage.

The clash on 7-9 April on the French clay is therefore is expected to come too soon for the three-time grand slam champion who may not play again until the Madrid Masters in May. GB captain Leon Smith will unveil his team on Tuesday 28 March, with Murray expected to be omitted for the third time in the last four ties – having missed the wins over Serbia and Canada.

"It's some sort of tear in his elbow," brother Jamie Murray said after he and partner Bruno Soares reached the doubles quarter-finals in Miami. "[Andy] said he can do everything except serve and he told me rest was all he had to do.

"I am not planning that he is going to be there. If he is, then, obviously that's great for the team and we'll see what happens, but the most important thing for him is just to get healthy because he has had a few issues now.

"He has had shingles and he has had his elbow. He was sick here as well [with flu] for two or three days after he pulled out of the tournament. I think he just needs to get a bit settled and get a good crack at it over the next three months because there's a lot of big tournaments to play."

Murray senior is expected to be joined by Dominic Inglot while Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will fill the singles berths in the four-man team. Meanwhile, the France team, captained by Yannick Noah, are facing a selection crisis of their own for their eighth consecutive quarter-final appearance.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils have all withdrawn from the Miami Open due to a combination of factors which makes them doubtful for the tie. Tsonga's wife gave birth to their first child on Friday 24 March, while Monfils is taking an indefinite break from the sport in order to cure ankle and knee injuries. Gasquet meanwhile underwent appendix surgery in early March and his return to action is unknown.