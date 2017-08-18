Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Luke Shaw and Ashley Young will both play for Ricky Sbragia's Under-23 side against Swansea City at Leigh Sports Village on Monday evening (21 August) as the Manchester United duo reach the final stages of their respective injury recoveries.

Left-back Shaw, whose future at the club has been called into question due to the strained nature of his relationship with Mourinho, missed the final seven matches of last season due to ligament damage in his left foot suffered just nine minutes into a 1-1 draw with Swansea in April. He was originally slated to return in September.

Young, meanwhile, underwent surgery in May after sustaining a groin problem in the first leg of a tense Europa League semi-final tie against La Liga outfit Celta Vigo and was initially not expected back until October.

After missing the end of the 2016-17 campaign, Shaw and Young continued their rehabiliation during United's pre-season tour of the United States before rejoining training.

The pair reportedly took part in a full-contact six-a-side match on the Old Trafford turf following last weekend's impressive 4-0 demolition of West Ham United, a clear sign that they were close to being available for selection once again.

"Everybody is fine," Mourinho told MUTV when pressed for an injury update before the senior squad travel to Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday (19 August). "The next week, on Monday, in the Under-23s game, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are playing their first minutes of competition this season.

"It is like a pre-season match for them. But it is good news because, when they can play with the Under-23s, it is because the last week they trained with us all week so they are both coming [back]."

With Shaw and Young close to returning, United's only long-term absentee is Rojo. The Argentina defender, who also accompanied his teammates to the US, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during April's Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht and Mourinho stated that it could be January before he is in a position to play again.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also underwent surgery after sustaining significant ligament damage in the same fixture and was later released following the expiration of his one-year contract. However, the veteran Swedish striker, who could be in line for a future coaching role at United, is already said to have held preliminary talks over another short-term deal that would take effect once his recovery is complete.