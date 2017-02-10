Tiger Woods has pulled out of the next two PGA Tour events due to injury as his future in golf falls into further uncertainty.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic after just 18 holes due to back spasms last week in what was his first appearance on the European Tour in 18 months.

The same injury has now forced him to rule himself out of the Genesis Open (16-19 February) and the Honda Classic (23-26 February). Woods told his website: "My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down.

"This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week."

A return date is yet to be decided with his website noting: "His possible playing schedule after Honda will be determined at a later date after his back is reassessed."

Woods played competitively for the first time in 16 months at the Hero World Challenge in December, his first event since undergoing two operations to fix damaged nerves in his spine. He returned to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego in January but failed to make the weekend cut.

The 41-year-old shot an opening round 77 in Dubai last week before his weekend was brought to an early end.

Woods admitted this week he is now resigned to the fact he will spent the rest of his life in some sort of pain as the result of his injuries.

"I feel good, not great. I don't think I will ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations. I'm always going to be a little bit sore. But as long as I can function, I'm fine with that."

Woods has now slipped to 674th in the world rankings.