Ikea has recalled a brand of deckchairs sold in the UK following customers complaining of serious finger injuries. Users of the Mysingsö deckchair said they required medical attention after their fingers became caught in the wooden structure.

The Swedish company received five reports of the beach chair collapsing during use.

A spokesperson for Ikea said: "All five reports included injuries to fingers and required medical attention." She added that there was a risk of collapse and fingers.

"After washing the fabric seat it is possible to reassemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments."

Users are being urged to return the deckchair and receive a full refund.

Ikea said that an investigation would be held to "to further mitigate the risks of incorrect reassembly and injuries" and that a new improved design would be available for sale next month.