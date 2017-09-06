The European Union's top court is sending back a case on a record fine against the world's biggest computer chip maker Intel Corp. for "further legal examination."

In 2009, the EU fined Intel €1.06bn (£971mn) saying the chip maker used illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD.

The European Commission said Intel broke EU competition law by exploiting its dominant position with a deliberate strategy to keep AMD out of the market that limited customer choice.

However, in an eagerly awaited ruling on Wednesday (6 September), the European Court of Justice sent the case back to the lower General Court so it can examine more arguments from Intel.

Legal experts are viewing proceedings as a test case for implications on the powers of the anti-trust office of the EU.

The fine slapped on Intel was the biggest anti-trust fine in the EC's history, until the €2.4bn fine handed to Google this year.

The General Court had rejected Intel's initial appeal in 2014, leading the chip maker to take the matter to the ECJ.