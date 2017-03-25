Arnold Schwarzenegger, once an onscreen terminator, continued to unflinchingly attack his real-life opponents by writing a damning response to a comment on his Facebook page mocking the Special Olympics.

The actor-turned-politician originally posted a Facebook video with winners at the Special Olympics World Games, all of whom have intellectual disabilities, hosted in his native Austria on Friday (24 March).

As a former world champion bodybuilder, Schwarzenegger appeared keen to highlight the universal value of hard work, passion and commitment, no matter the personal challenge, and went on to state "these guys inspire me".

But this left one supposed 'fan' less than impressed, who claimed: "The Special Olympics makes no sense. The Olympics are for the best athletes in the entire world to compete against each other to determine who is best. Having retards competing is doing the opposite!"

Schwarzenegger, never one to back down, as evidenced by his recent war of words with US President Donald Trump, who he briefly succeeded as host of The Apprentice, replied with style:

"As evil and stupid as this comment is, I'm not going to delete it or ban you (yet) because it's a teachable moment.

"You have two possible paths ahead. Right now, I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains and skill – actually more of every positive human quality than you.

"So take their path – you could learn from them, and try to challenge yourself, to give back, to add something to the world. Or you can stay on your path, and keep being a sad pitiful jealous internet troll who adds nothing to the world but mocks anyone who does out of small-minded jealousy.

"I know that all you really want is attention, so let me be clear. If you choose to keep going this way, no one will ever remember you."

With words like that it really it's clear how he developed the mindset of a world champion. Unsurprisingly, the original offensive post has been deleted, and we do not think the user will be back.

Schwarzenegger however…