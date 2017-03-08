Apple claims that the vulnerabilities revealed in the CIA hacking tool revealed by WikiLeaks have already been fixed in the latest version of the operating system powering the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.

In a statement issued to the Telegraph, an Apple spokesperson said: "Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers' privacy and security. The technology built into today's iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we're constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80% of users running the latest version of our operating system."

"While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates," the spokesperson asserted.

On 7 March, WikiLeaks released Vault 7, which contains 8,761 documents detailing the hacking tools used by the CIA. The leak dubbed "Year Zero", which WikiLeaks claims is the largest intelligence publication in history, contains documents from an isolated high-security network situated in the Centre for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.

Apple exploits revealed in the CIA hacking tools were designed by the Mobile Development Branch (MDB) of the CIA. The security flaws could be used by hackers to "control and exfiltrate data from iPhones and other Apple products running iOS", said WikiLeaks.

The leak suggests 14 different exploits were found in several versions of iOS, starting from iOS 4 to iOS 9.2, which are basically the older versions. A couple of the exploits such as Redux and Xiphos were previously publicly discovered by the Chinese jailbreak team Pangu.