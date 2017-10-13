The Iraqi army has launched an operation to retake control of the city of Kirkuk, which is held by Kurdish forces.

The announcement came as tensions are soaring in the country following an independence referendum held by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in September.

"Iraqi armed force are advancing to retake their military positions that were taken over during the events of June 2014," a general who spoke on conditions of anonymity told AFP.

Peshmerga fighters - the official army of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region - advanced into Kirkuk to counter the Islamic State (Isis) terror group, which seized several areas of the country.

Hemin Hawrami, senior assistant to Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani, said that Peshmerga fighters had been instructed to "defend at any cost."

"Thousands of heavily armed Pehsmerge units are now completely in their positions around Kirkuk. Their order is to defend at any cost," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"We call upon Iraq Government to have dialogue not war. Peshmerge ordered to respond strongly for any aggression," Hawrami continued.

At least 6,000 Kurdish troops are believed to have been deployed to the oil-rich city, AP said, quoting Kurdish media. Reinforcements were sent on 12 October in response to Baghdad's alleged threats it would attack the city.

Security analyst and counter-terrorism expert David Otto believes it is the wrong time for such an offensive, as battles to drive Isis out of Iraq and Syria are still ongoing.

"Peshmerga forces will not back down due to their fighting experience. They are extremely well armed as part of the coalition against ISIL," Otto told IBTimes UK.

"The only win win Solution to resolve the tension between Baghdad and Erbil is through dialogue - without which ISIL and others will see this crisis as an ideal opportunity to come back fully.

"This is a wrong timing as the battle to completely take out ISIL in Mosul and Raqqa is still ongoing with pockets of Al-Qaeda groups showing signs of regenerating in the rubble," he continued.

On 25 September, Iraqi Kurds headed to the polls to decide whether they wanted their autonomous region to be independent from the rest of the country. In spite of an overwhelming "yes" vote, the referendum is not legally binding and Kurdish authorities intend to use it to pressurise Baghdad into starting negotiations and formalise independence.

Iraq called the referendum unconstitutional and imposed an "air embargo" on Erbil, the Kurdish regional capital, and Sulaimaniyah, its second city.

Neighbouring Iran and Turkey strongly criticised the referendum and urged Kurdish officials to call it off. They fear that the referendum could spark independence sentiments among Kurdish populations in their own countries.