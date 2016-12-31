At least 28 people have died after deadly explosions hit a market in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday, 31 December. The attack has also injured 54 others.

The explosions struck a busy market in central Al Sinak neighbourhood, local police said.

The bombs went off near a car spare parts shop in Sinak during morning rush hour, police said. One explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, while the other was a planted explosive, an interior ministry official told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any group.

The Iraqi capital has been experiencing frequent militant attacks that mainly target crowded public areas.

Sources said the death toll was likely to rise.

