Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition have seized the al-Hurriya bridge in Mosul over River Tigris on Monday, (6 March). The bridge connects to the old city centre that is held by the Islamic State, a military media officer said.

It is the second bridge to be captured by Iraqi forces after they seized the one situated further south, in an offensive that began on 19 February.

The development comes a day after the forces mounted a new push to capture west Mosul.

The five bridges across the Tigris River were destroyed in coalition air raids but the capture of the bridges will allow the government forces to gain a foothold against the Isis militants.

The bridges were destroyed with the aim of restricting the jihadists' ability to reinforce their positions during the battle in the east.