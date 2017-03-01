Two British-born medics who appeared in Isis propaganda videos when they went to Iraq to help create the so-called Muslim "Caliphate" have died in separate incidents near Mosul, it has been reported. Ahmed Sami Khider, from London, and Hisham Fadlallah, from Nottinghamshire, died near Mosul at the weekend (25-26 February), according to the BBC and Reuters.

Khider, who attended Wallington County Grammar School, was the son of a Sudanese doctor. He graduated with a degree in medicine at the Khartoum University of Medical Sciences and Technology (UMST) in 2014. Eight months later he left Khartoum with eight other young graduates, including his younger sister Nada, to join Isis in Iraq. In 2015 he appeared in a propaganda video urging other medics to help Isis.

"There is a really good medical service being provided here, lots of hospitals ... paediatric hospitals, with specialised doctors," said Khider. "Dear brothers and sisters, we as Muslims and as doctors have a great responsibility. All you are doing is sitting in the West in the comfort of your homes. Use your skills and come here."

At one point Isis controlled huge swathes of territory across Iraq and Syria, but in the past year this has been drastically reduced due to attacks from all sides. Up to 45,000 Isis militants are believed to have died in bombing raids alone. At least 850 Britons are thought to have gone to join Isis and an unknown number have died, including suicide bomber Abu-Zakariya al-Britani. At least two of the other nine from the Khartoum UMST have also died in Iraq.

Mosul, which was once the "capital" of Isis in Iraq, is now besieged by coalition forces including the Iraqi army, Shiite militias, Kurds and western troops. It is thought Khider was in a convoy trying to leave Mosul when it was hit by gunfire. It is not known if Fadlallah died in the same incident. The Foreign Office has not yet been able to confirm the deaths but Khider's parents have reportedly travelled to Khartoum for a period of mourning.