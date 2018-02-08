Newcastle United have received a boost ahead of Manchester United's visit to St James' Park after Islam Slimani joined in his first full training session following his move from Leicester City during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old forward joined the Magpies on loan for the rest of the campaign after struggling for game time at the King Power Stadium.

Slimani was unable to make his debut against Crystal Palace last weekend as he was carrying a minor injury, but according to Sky Sports, the Algeria international took part in a full training session with the rest of the squad on Wednesday (7 February) making him available for the game against the Red Devils on Sunday.

The Algerian forward had scored five goals in all competitions for Leicester this season before his move to Tyneside but only one came in the Premier League with the others coming in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez lost Aleksandar Mitrovic during the January transfer window after the club allowed him to join Fulham on loan until the campaign. The Spanish coach will be hoping that Slimani will provide the necessary fire power in the second-half of the campaign.

The Magpies are currently in 16th place on the Premier League table, just one point away from the relegation places and Benitez will be keen to move away from the relegation scrap before the season enters the final stretch.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho, also has an almost fully fit squad to choose from for their game against Newcastle with only Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini currently sidelined with injury.

Bailly has been out since December after undergoing surgery to repair an ankle injury, but is expected to return before the end of the month with reports suggesting that he could be available for the Red Devils' Champions League game against Sevilla on 21 February.

Ibrahimovic and Fellaini are sidelined with a recurrence of the knee injury they suffered last year. The Swedish striker is currently in rehabilitation, but there is no date specified for his return. The latter meanwhile will undergo surgery to repair a knee ligament injury which will keep him out of action for at least two months.