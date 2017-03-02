A family dog in the Judean Har Hebron region in Israel is being credited with giving his owner enough time to fight off a home intruder. The victim was wounded when a knife-wielding Palestinian man followed him home and attacked him.

According to World Israel News, the 33-year-old victim noticed the suspect had entered his community with several knives on him. The suspect reportedly chased the victim into his home and stabbed him in the back as the victim attempted to grab his gun.

The victim's wife and daughter, who were inside the home, escaped to a back room, Jewish Press reported. As the suspect attacked the man, the family dog jumped to the rescue, latching on to the attacker and biting him. The dog's attack allowed the man enough time to grab his gun and shoot his attacker.

Authorities said the victim wounded his attacker fatally and he sustained light injuries himself. "When we arrived at the scene we saw the victim, fully conscious and walking around," a medic told World Israel News. "He was in a stable condition."

According to i24news, residents were asked to remain in their homes as security forces searched the area to rule out any other attackers.

The incident occurred nearly three weeks after an 18-year-old Palestinian injured five Israelis in a shooting and stabbing attack near an outdoor market in Petah Tikva. The attacker managed to flee the scene but was later detained by authorities with an M-16 assault rifle.