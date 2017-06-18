Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is not concerned by the Blues paying potentially £30m (£38m) for his services and is looking forward to developing his game under Ronald Koeman.

Everton broke the British transfer record for a goalkeeper to sign Pickford from Sunderland for an initial £25m, which could rise to £30m if clauses based on appearances and other add ons are met.

His move to Goodison Park turned many heads within the football world but Pickford, who saved a penalty during England's draw with Sweden at Under-21 European Championship in Poland on Friday (16 June), is not phased by the eye-catching fee.

"It's [The £30m fee] just a number isn't it?" Pickford told The Guardian. "It's my job to be a goalkeeper and keep the ball out of the net and that's what I've done. I've kept a clean sheet. It's just a number, it doesn't affect me."

Everton moved quickly to push through a deal for Pickford. The 23-year-old was eyed by a host of Premier League clubs after impressing for Sunderland last season but wasn't 'bothered' about speculation surrounding his future.

"My agent did all the stuff. I'm just a lad who likes playing football. I'm not bothered about anything else," he said. "I didn't know too much about it until I came out here [Poland] but got that done so I could focus on trying to win the Euros.

"I've heard he's a top manager and it will be good to learn under him at Everton. He texted me before the game wishing me good luck. I'm speaking to him tomorrow on the phone to get an early introduction.

"I was a bit too young to see him as a player but I heard he was a free-kick specialist and that he still takes them. It has been a big couple of days but I'll focus on that when I get back."

Everton confirmed the arrival of Pickford just hours before Davy Klaassen completed his £23.6m move to Goodison Park from Ajax, and the pair are expected to be joined by a number of fresh faces in the coming weeks.

The Blues are expected to confirm the signing of Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez for around £5.25m and they are currently leading the chase to sign Burnley's £25m-rated defender Michael Keane, according to The Daily Mail.

Koeman's men also remain interested in Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelandic international has long been on Everton's radar but the Swans have no interest in parting with their talisman and are likely to demand around £40m for the former Reading star, according to The Liverpool Echo.