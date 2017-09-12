US Republican Senator Ted Cruz's official Twitter account "liked" a two-minute long, explicit porn video on the social media platform and the Internet is going bonkers. The Texas senator and former presidential hopeful appeared to "like" the post by @SexuallPosts that featured the footage of a woman who enters her house and finds a couple engaging in sexual activities on her couch.

The post was prominently displayed under Cruz's "likes" early Tuesday morning before it was eventually taken down. However, Twitter users were quick to take screenshots and proceed to mercilessly mock him with a slew of comments, memes and jokes.

While some people responded with Zodiac-themed jokes, others pointed out that he previously defended a ban on the sale of sex toys as solicitor general of Texas, arguing that: "There is no substantive-due-process right to stimulate one's genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship."

"Ted cruz: Zodiac killer in the streets, freak in the tweets," one person tweeted.

Others mocked Cruz over the timing of the alleged "like."

"I have no words," Pretty Little Liars star Holly Marie Combs star tweeted. "It's 9/11 for f*ck sake."

His communications director Catherine Frazier later tweeted: "The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter."

"People can see your likes my dude," one Twitter user wrote. Another added: "It's 2017 and I just witnessed @tedcruz liking porn in Twitter. What a time to be alive."

One Twitter user person chimed: "Honestly this is the most relatable Ted Cruz has ever been."

The incident also led to @SexuallPosts updating their bio to read: "@TedCruz's Favorite Porn Account." The account also tweeted: "Thanks for watching ted!"

Cruz has yet to publicly comment on the incident.