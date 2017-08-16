Manchester United summer target Ivan Perisic is said to be close to signing a new contract to extend his stay with current employers Inter Milan. But the Red Devils still have a chance to sign him if they meet the Italian club's valuation and demands of a player-plus-cash deal.

The Croatian winger has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer with Jose Mourinho making it a priority to sign a wide attacking player. The Portuguese manager even confirmed their approach for Perisic, but was turned down by Inter.

United made a number of bids for the Croatia international but failed to meet the Serie A club's £48m ($61.8m) valuation of the player. Mourinho even praised his former club for putting up a staunch defence to retain one of their key players.

The 28-year-old scored 11 goals and provided as many assists in 36 league games last season, and his performances attracted the interest of United, who had made him their priority target to provide attacking potency from the wings. Chelsea were also thought to be monitoring the situation with the possibility of making a late approach.

According to Sky Sports, Perisic has now decided to remain at the San Siro and sign an extension on his contract that runs until the summer of 2020. Inter manager Luciano Spalletti even confirmed recently that the striker is determined to remain putting behind all the speculation from earlier in the summer.

Mourinho wants to make another addition following the arrivals of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, but is also ready to forgo the need for another signing if he does not get the player he wants.

However, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, United are still in with a chance to sign Perisic if they improve their offer, which was £39m at the last time of asking.

The Croat's agent is expected to arrive in Milan in the coming days to hold talks with Inter with regards to a new contract, but if the Premier League side agrees to meet their €55m release clause and allow Anthony Martial to move the other way on a temporary basis, the deal could still go through.