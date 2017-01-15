Ivory Coast will take on Togo in the third match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade Oyem, Oyem on Monday, 16 January. The two sides are placed in Group C, with DR Congo and Morocco.

The Elephants are the defending champions, having won the previous edition after defeating Ghana 9-8 on penalties in 2015. They are one of the firm favourites to win the tournament and will be looking to start the campaign on a positive note with a victory on Monday.

Former Manchester United and current Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha decided to change his allegiance from England to the Ivory Coast. He was born in the African nation and moved to London at the age of four.

He will be one of the key players in the reigning champions' attack, along with Wilfried Bony, who is on loan at Stoke City from Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier and United summer signing Eric Bailly will be key players in the back four.

Former Arsenal, City and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor will lead his side's attack at the African Cup of Nations. Togo have a chance of progressing to the next round of the tournament and a victory over Ivory Coast will put them in a firm position.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Ivory Coast to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Ivory Coast to win: 1/2

Draw: 3

Togo to win: 11/2

Team News

Ivory Coast

Possible XI: Sylvain; Aurier, Bailly, Traore, Deli; Gradel, Serge, Serey; Kalou, Bony, Zaha.

Togo

Possible XI: Agassa; Mamah, Akakpo, Sadat, Dakonam; Gakpe, Dossevi, Romao, Atakora; Adebayor, Boukari.

