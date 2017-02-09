Eddie Jones will make just two changes to his England side for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales with Jack Clifford set to start just his second match for his country.

Harlequins' openside flanker Clifford comes in for the vastly more experienced Tom Wood, with Jack Nowell the other change in the starting XV, replacing Jonny May on the wing.

May and Wood are both named on the bench with the rest of the side unchanged after Saturday's opening 19-16 victory over France at Twickenham.

"It's been a great week of focused preparation and we can't wait to play Wales," said England head coach Jones.

"Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the biggest games in world rugby and we're excited. These are the games you want to be part of as a player and a coach.

"It's a game that is going to be decided on the basics of the game. You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby. We have a young team eager to play well at the great Principality Stadium.

"Jack Nowell starts this week with Jonny May changing to a finisher. Jack has an excellent work-rate and he's a guy that carries through the line which will be important for us."

Clifford joins Maro Itoje and Nathan Hughes in an inexperienced back row which has just 20 caps between them, with their Welsh counterparts Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau boasting 146 in total.

"He [Clifford] is a hard-working, young player," Jones added.

"He has got a good record against Wales, he had a superb game against them in May, he knows what he is going to expect and we're looking forward to him making an impact in our back-row play."

Victory in Cardiff will be England's 16th in succession, two short of New Zealand's record of 18.