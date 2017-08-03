Jack Wilshere is intent on staying at Arsenal and fighting for a first-team place amid interest from Serie A club Sampdoria.

Wilshere, 25, returned to training at Arsenal last week after recovering from a broken fibula that forced him to miss the final months of last season.

The England international spent most of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Bournemouth, making 27 league appearances – including 22 starts – for the Cherries.

Sampdoria and Turkish club Antalyaspor have made offers for Wilshere, who has one year left on his Arsenal contract, while West Ham and Swansea have offered to take him on loan.

Wenger indicated in April that the 25-year-old would be offered a new contract in the summer, although recent reports have indicated that the Gunners are open to offers for him.

"This injury has nothing to do with the extension of Jack's contract," the Frenchman was reported as saying by Sky Sports. "I don't know, we haven't entered into any negotiations.

"I think for all these cases where there is only one year to go, we will enter into negotiations during the break.

"It's sad because Jack is a great football player, has a great football brain and his career has been stopped by many injuries."

Wilshere was not included in the Arsenal pre-season tour to Australia and China as he continued his rehabilitation from a broken leg in the UK.

He faces tough competition for a place in the Gunners' central midfield, with Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Wenger is also reported to be weighing up a move for Nice midfielder Jean Michel Seri before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal have signed left-back Sead Kolasinac and striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer and have been linked with a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.