Jack Wilshere believes that Chelsea have all the makings of a Premier league champion following their 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Boxing Day. The Arsenal loanee insisted that the Blues have hit upon a system which is working for them and at the moment are favourites to lift the title.

Chelsea have won 12 games on the bounce and are currently six points ahead of Liverpool and nine in front of Arsenal, with one game left before the turn of the year. The Blues were without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante for the game against the Cherries owing to suspension but found a way out through Pedro, who scored a double, to make for a satisfying evening for manager Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, Wilshere added that coming to Stamford Bridge was always a tough proposition for any side, including Arsenal, who have won only once in their last few visits to West London.

The Gunners secured a win over West Bromwich Albion, owing to a solitary goal by Olivier Giroud, following two back to back losses against Everton and Manchester City.

"They look like champions at the minute, for me at the moment they're the best team in the league," said Wilshere, as quoted by the Goal. "There's still a long way to go of course, you can't say they're definitely going to win the league but at the minute they look like the strongest."

"They've found this new formation that works for them. I've always thought it's a tough place to come anyway. I've been [to Stamford Bridge] a few times with Arsenal and we've only won once, but they're more ruthless, they know what the job in hand is, they go out there and week in week out they change their game planning depending on who they are playing. I think that's the sign of a top team. "