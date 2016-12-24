Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere insists that Bournemouth can do the Gunners a favour when they visit Chelsea on Boxing Day by handing the Blues their first defeat in 12 games and allow the Gunners to close the gap to six points should they win against West Bromwich Albion. The north London club have lost their last two fixtures on the road and cannot afford to drop more if they have to put up a proper challenge for the title.

Wilshere has been on loan with the Cherries since August and has started almost every game for Eddie Howe's side, playing an important part in the process. Bournemouth had recorded a shock 1-0 win at Stamford bridge last season and Wilshere insists there is no reason why they cannot do it this time around as well.

"It is a difficult game going to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are a good team, they are unbeaten for 11 games. They look strong. I want Arsenal to do well so if we can beat them and do Arsenal a favour, everyone is happy," Wilshere said, as quoted by the Mirror.

Bournemouth have been in good form of late, beating Liverpool and Leicester City over the past month, but come into the game on the back of a 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Southampton, something they are looking to bounce back from. The England international has made 13 appearances for the Cherries thus far, which includes 11 starts, picking up one assist in the process.

"We wanted to win back to back games for the first time this season and felt we were in a good position to do that. We beat a good Leicester team and we were disappointed we didn't play the way we know we can play at the weekend [against Southampton] and let ourselves down a bit," he added.