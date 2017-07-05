Jacob Rees-Mogg, the bespectacled ultra-posh Tory MP once described as the honourable member for the eighteenth century because of his eccentric yester-gentry style, is the most fertile swordsman in the House of Commons.

The 48-year-old Old Etonian and practicing Catholic, who at times seems like a parody, has announced the birth of his sixth child and given his new son a name fitting for a Rees-Mogg: Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher (which are all saints' names).

So that's Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg, a brother for Anselm Charles Fitzwilliam, Tom Wentworth Somerset Dunstan, Peter Theodore Alphege, Alfred Wulfric Leyson Pius, and, er, Mary.

Rees-Mogg senior's old school mannerisms have gained the North East Somerset MP a cult following online. And it was on Instagram that he chose to tell the world about young Sixtus. "Sounds like he's going to be the star of Gladiator, part two," commented one fan.

"That's a true Rees-Mogg name," wrote someone else. "I'm sure your child will be popular on the playground of Eton, being your son with a name like Sixtus amongst a sea of Tarquins and Archibalds," said another Instagram user.

Rees-Mogg is the son of former Times editor William Rees-Mogg. He's famed for taking his nanny out canvassing on the 1997 election campaign trail while he was in his late 20s and has become a bit of an internet sensation.

One fan page on Facebook, with over 32,000 likes, is called "Middle Class Memes For Rees-Moggian Teens".