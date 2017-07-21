Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed that he has never changed a nappy despite fathering six children. The Old Etonian Member for North East Somerset made the admission in an interview with Nigel Farage on the radio station LBC.

Rees-Mogg, whose wife Helena de Chair recently gave birth to baby Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher, explained that "the nanny does it brilliantly".

"I've made no pretence to be a modern man at all, ever," he told the former Ukip leader, adding: "I'm probably as modern as you are."

Rees-Mogg has emerged as an unlikely cult figure after a string of high-profile appearances on Question Time and Have I Got News for You.

Fans have warmed to his unabashed upper-class mannerisms and sharp wit.

Earlier this month, bookmaker Ladbrokes revealed to IBTimes UK he was now favourite to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The recent arrival of Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher has only cemented the practicing Catholic's place in the hearts of social media users that belong to a sub-culture called 'Moggmentum' – a play on the grassroots Jeremy Corbyn supporter movement 'Momentum'.

Sixtus is little brother to Peter Theodore Alphege, Mary Anne Charlotte Emma, Thomas Wentworth Somerset Dunstan, Anselm Charles Fitzwilliam and Alfred Wulfric Leyson Pius Rees-Mogg.

Rees-Mogg defended his total lack of experience in the nappy changing field: "I don't think nanny would approve because I'm sure she'd think I wouldn't do it properly.

"Bearing in mind this is the nanny that has worked for my family – in September, 52 years – so she knows a thing or two about doing it properly."

Private Eye magazine recently had fun imaging names for any future members of the Rees-Mogg clan. Suggestions included: "Antidisestablishmentarianism Rees-Mogg", "Eton Trinity Oxford Parliament Rees-Mogg", "Moggy McMoggface", "Jacob Rees-Sprogg" and "The next leader of the Conservative Party".