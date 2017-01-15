James DeGale and Badou Jack retained their world titles after fighting to a thrilling draw in their super middleweight clash in New York.

IBF champion DeGale looked to be heading for victory but was knocked down by Jack in the final round. While one judge carded the fight 114-112 in the Londoner's favour, scores of 113-113 from the other two meant no titles changed hands.

While a rematch would seem the next logical move, Jack's promoter Floyd Mayweather Jnr insisted before the fight Jack would be stepping up to fight at light heavyweight, regardless of the result.

