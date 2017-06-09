James Rodriguez's stepfather has encouraged his stepson to leave Real Madrid and secure regular playing elsewhere. Juan Carlos Restrepo said the Colombia international has to make a hard decision amid speculation linking him with Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been in doubt since Zinedine Zidane took over as manager, with the Colombian failing to even make the squad for the recent Champions League final victory over Juventus.

Colombian radio station Caracol reported prior to the final that Manchester United were ready to lure him to Old Trafford after having reached an agreement in principle with the former Monaco playmaker.

That speculation has cooled in recent days amid stories linking him with Arsenal, Inter Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Earlier this week Spanish television show El Chiringuito reported Real Madrid had turned down an offer from Arsenal, but it looks that the player's exit from the Bernabeu is only a matter of time.

On Friday (9 June) Marca added PSG are the latest club to join the race and the French billionaires could pay around €70m (£61.6m, $78.3m) to meet the demands of Real Madrid.

The Spanish publication suggests that, in England, United could be ahead of Arsenal because the Gunners cannot offer Champions League football. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti would also be keen on reuniting with the player at Bayern after the Colombian enjoyed an impressive 2014-15 campaign at Real Madrid under the Italian.

James' stepfather has failed to reveal the preferences of his stepson but admitted he would like to see the star playing more regularly for another team next season.

ðŸ”Š Juan Carlos Restrepo, padrastro de James: "Un talento como el de James tiene que estar en el terreno de juego" https://t.co/jq4JpOLIgu pic.twitter.com/S2kHoBDzjG — Onda Cero (@OndaCero_es) June 8, 2017

"I like to watch my son playing but these are decisions that he has to make. If it were up to me, I would tell him to look for [a team] where he can play, where they value him more. But we have to think that Real Madrid are a top team and have treated him very well," Restrepo said to Onda Cero. "The footballer is special, he is not happy if he is not on the pitch. I guess he had the illusion of playing the Champions League final but these are the circumstances. We have to accept them and keep working.

"I'm not aware [of his plans] because I respect the professionals who are around James. I do not ask what conversations he's had [with other clubs] but if it depended on me, I want to see him on the pitch. A talent like James has to be on the pitch. "