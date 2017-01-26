Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the Reds have the sixth best squad among the top six in the league and that it will prove to be their downfall in the race for the title. The Reds lost back to back games at home, against Swansea in the league and against Southampton in the semi-final of the EFL Cup, handling a massive blow to their trophy aspirations this season.

This is the first time that Jurgen Klopp has lost a semi-final clash in his managerial career following their loss against the Saints but Carragher believes that the signs were there for an implosion, given that the team was struggling to cope with the rigours of the league. Klopp employs a style of high pressing football, which is difficult to maintain over the course of a season and Carragher believes that they are already showing signs of fatigue midway through the campaign.

"Yes. Liverpool look like they've run out of energy and legs which is a big worry. Is that down to the intensity that they play at, that they train at? Klopp has got no winter break. They've still got the whole of the second half of the season to go and they don't look as though there's that zip, that energy there," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"I just look at it now and all season it's been about Liverpool maybe going for the title - but that squad, you'd never think it would be good enough to win the league. The reason you may have hope is no Europe and also I think Liverpool have got a top manager.

"Out of the top six, Liverpool's is probably the sixth best squad or the sixth best team. But they are where they are because of the manager. Now, with them running out of the legs, that energy, we're maybe seeing what this Liverpool squad is. And when we're talking about squad, you look at that bench and it's nowhere near big enough or strong enough."

Liverpool have been affected by Sadio Mane's absence in the last few days, with the Senegalese reporting for international duty for the African Cup of Nations. Philippe Coutinho is back in action after recovering from an ankle injury but Klopp will be looking for the return of Mane, who adds some much needed pace to the side.