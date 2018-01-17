Javier Mascherano is been the latest player to join the Barcelona's busy treatment table ahead of the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals against Espanyol on Wednesday night [17 January] with the Argentina international being left out of Ernesto Valverde's 18-man squad alongside Andres Iniesta, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umititi and Paco Alcacer.

The Argentine, Iniesta and Dembele were available for the weekend's 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga with goals from Paulinho, Luis Suárez [two] and a Lionel Messi free-kick helping the Catalans secure their first victory at Anoeta since 2007.

Mascherano and Iniesta remained on the bench during the full 90 minutes while Dembele played just 25 minutes after replacing Paulinho in the second half.

On Monday [15 January] Barcelona revealed that the France winger had suffered a fresh hamstring injury at Anoeta with Iniesta also being also diagnosed with a problem in his calf.

And the Catalans have now disclosed a fresh blow for Valverde with the boss also missing Mascherano for the Copa del Rey clash with Espanyol due to a thigh injury.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss will thus only have two centre-backs available for the derby in the form of Gerard Pique and Thomas Vermaelen.

Umtiti also remains on the sidelines alongside Coutinho and Alcacer while Yerry Mina is also unavailable as Barcelona are yet to receive the necessary paperwork for the new signing to make his debut.

"Wednesday night at 9.00pm CET, Espanyol host FC Barcelona in a Copa del Reyquarter final first leg for which Ernesto Valverde is going to have to make do without Andrés Iniesta, with a soleus injury in his right leg, and Javier Mascherano, with left thigh trouble. That's in addition to the already injured Samuel Umtiti, Paco Alcácer, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé," the La Liga giants confirmed in the club website.

Right-back Nelson Semedo returns to the squad after missing the win over Real Sociedad due to tonsillitis but Valverde has left Gerard Deulofeu out once again amid speculation linking the winger with a January move away from the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, the big surprise in the squad is the return of Rafinha Alcantara despite reports claiming that the Brazil midfielder could complete a move to Inter Milan in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Valverde also promoted Carles Aleña from the second team after the 20-year-old midfielder made the squad for the previous rounds of the Copa del Rey against Murcia and Celta Vigo.