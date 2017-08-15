Jay-Z is doing his part to combat the stigma surrounding mental health problems by discussing the importance of speaking to somebody in a new mini-documentary for his latest album 4:44, entitled "Footnotes for MaNyfaCedGod."

The father-of-three gets candid as he discusses the perils of being a man in the 21st century in America, with the likes of Jesse Williams, Chris Rock, Anthony Anderson, Mack Wilds, and Meek Mill admitting that seeking professional help to deal with personal battles is often frowned upon in the black community.

"We can't go to get therapists," the 47-year-old star says in the clip now available on Tidal. "You crazy at that point. It's like, a psychiatrist? You crazy. No, you need help. Three of your brothers are dead and your mother used to beat you. You need help. Someone needs to talk you through why you're feeling these feelings."

The Empire State Of Mind hitmaker first revealed that he had a therapist on his track Smile, rapping: "My therapist said I relapsed."

He continued his emotional outpouring on title Kill Jay-Z which features the lines "Cry Jay-Z, we know the pain is real / But you can't heal what you never reveal."

Daily Show host Trevor Noah offered his perspective on the complexity of the masculinity crisis blighting men, saying: "I wish women knew how damaged we are by our perception of what a man is supposed to be; by our fathers, by our uncles, by our brothers, by the world around us, by our friends."

Williams adds that "it is the constant barrage of 'you've got to be the man in the relationship' – what does that mean? Does that mean to have courage? And courage to do what? Does that mean be a leader? Be a leader how? Be physically strong? Because the weakest people I have ever met in my life have been physically strong men."

