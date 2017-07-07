Labour has taken a shock eight-point lead over the Tories in the first YouGov poll since the general election.

Jeremy Corbyn's party are on 46% compared to the Conservatives on 38% in the first survey since Theresa May's election gamble backfired.

According to the poll of 1,648 people taken between 5 and 6 July, Labour would enjoy a significant lead over the Tories if an election took place tomorrow, continuing the boost for Labour which saw them win 262 seats at the last election.

As well as an expected major lead in voters aged between 18-24 (73% - 15%), Labour are currently beating the Tories for age ranges 25-49 (56% - 30%) and 50-64 (41% - 38%), with only potential voters aged 65+ opting to vote for May's party by 66% to 19%.

The poll also puts the Liberal Democrats on 6%, while votes for other parties - including Ukip and the Greens - stand at 9%.

The poll is the first to be conducted by YouGov since May agreed a £1bn deal with the DUP to support her minority government, as well as the Grenfell Tower disaster and several U-turns on their manifesto pledges.

A separate commissioned by YouGov for Sky News also provides grim reading for May, showing her popularity is not only waning in the UK but across Europe.

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, 8,000 people across seven European nations were asked for their views on the prime minister, with May receiving negative ratings across all the countries.

May's worst feedback came from Germany, with just 17% viewing her favourably compared to 62% who thought of her unfavourably.