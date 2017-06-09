Jeremy Corbyn was in a jubilant mood when he arrived at his count as Labour performed far better than expected in the general election.

He was joined at his local count by fellow Islington MP Emily Thornberry, who was equally joyous as the results poured in.

The pair were celebrating at Sobell Leisure centre in Holloway where their results were announced and Mr Corbyn attempted to high-five his Labour colleague.

But she bailed and his hand ended up flat on her chest as he high-fived her boob.

Thornberry didn't seem to notice as Labour supporters cheered them on inside the leisure centre.

Corbyn, who has represented Islington North since 1983, increased his majority by 15%, taking 75% of all the votes in his constituency.

Thornberry also had a similar boost, increasing her votes share by 12% giving her a comfortable majority over her nearest rival.

Nationally, Labour managed to win an extra 29 seats compared to 2015 with a near 10% rise in their vote share.