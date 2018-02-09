TV presenter Jeremy Paxman is taking on his own generation of voters, which he blames for Britain's housing crisis.

Paxman, 67, says his generation is betraying young people and holding politicians to ransom by forcing them to focus on their own issues. He has called for a ban on votes for those over-65.

"I think that my generation have behaved like spoilt children. And, like spoilt children, our response is 'it's not my fault'. It's never our bloody fault," he said.

Paxman added: "Actually, it is, because we have failed to recognise the consequences of our behaviour."

According to the Daily Mail, Paxman said he does not take his state pension and was against money given to the elderly, including the winter fuel allowance.

"I don't take the fuel allowance and I was offended to be offered it frankly—while I appreciate that some people do need it," he said. "And I don't take the pension. They've still got to be paid for by other people."

The former Newsnight presenter, who hosted the show for 25 years before stepping down in 2014, admitted to being "very fortunate" and that he was able to keep on working.

Paxman said his generation had enjoyed free university education and a booming jobs market, noting that none of his friends had trouble finding work. He also blamed the housing crisis on his peers, saying they were able to purchase property cheaply while younger generations struggle to get housing.

"In that period between getting a job and demanding our pensions, we have sat on our a***s and watched our houses appreciate in value to the point where property prices bear no relation to people's earnings," he said.

Paxman went on to accuse pensioners of "exploiting" their vote by making politicians focus on their own problems. He proposed a solution, limiting the vote.

"I'm in favour of limiting the franchise...by stopping people voting at 65," he said. "The problem is that we demand things of politicians and they give it to us because they know we'll go out and vote.

"They keep making them [pensioners] promises - and in particular, they promised that they will improve their pensions."