An Indian airline that had recently grounded two of its senior pilots over allegations that they had a fight mid-air on a London-Mumbai flight has now terminated their services.

Jet Airways Senior Commander, Captain Arvind Singh told Times Now on Tuesday (9 January) that the airline management has terminated the contracts of both the pilots.

Earlier this month, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended the flying licence of the senior Jet Airways pilot who had allegedly slapped his female colleague during a London-Mumbai flight on 1 January.

Some reports had earlier mentioned that the two were a couple, but it is still not confirmed if they were in a relationship.

The 9W 119 Boeing 777 aircraft was in the Iran-Pakistan airspace and was about three hours away from its destination when the incident took place, the Press Trust of India reported.

After the slapping incident, the female co-pilot reportedly left the cockpit crying. "The cabin crew persuaded her to go back to the cockpit but she refused. Following this, the male pilot came out of the cockpit, leaving the operations to the care of a cabin crew (which is a violation of flight safety norms) and persuaded her to return to the cockpit," local reports quoted sources as saying.

A Jet Airways spokesperson had earlier confirmed the incident and said that the problem was "quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely".

The two senior pilots have been flying together for years and had regular arguments, but on 1 January, it turned violent, Times Now reported.