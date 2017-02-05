Vile antisemitic comments were scrawled all over a New York train service on Saturday night (4 February).

Commuters were appalled to find the words "Jews belong in the oven" had been penned onto maps and adverts while Swastikas were found on every window.

One commuters described how passengers were stunned into silence after noticing the remarks and Nazi symbolism and were "unsure what to do".

A male commuter suggested hand sanitizer would remove the ink sparking a clean-up operation from those on the train.

According to Diaspora Affairs Ministry, antisemitism in the US spiked last year with 2.6 million tweets including antisemitic language.

It said abuse got worse the as news coverage of the presidential campaign increased with Twitter accounts of some 50,000 journalists becoming littered with approximately 20,000 antisemitic tweets directed at them.

Members of the Jewish community were incensed at reports president Trump reportedly blocked an International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that mentioned Jewish victims of Nazi killings, the politico website claimed.

However, when Trump came to make his speech he used the words "victims, survivors" and "those who died", but made no mention of "Jewish" victims.