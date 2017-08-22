Inter Milan have put an end to the long-running Joan Cancelo saga after completing his arrival from Valencia on a season-long loan with option to buy. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Barcelona have all been linked with the Portuguese right-back in recent times but he will finally continue his career at San Siro.

The 23-year-old full-back moved to Mestalla in the summer of 2015 as a prospect for the future after garnering a promising reputation at Benfica.

The Portugal international enjoyed an impressive start to life in La Liga and quickly saw his name linked with Barcelona due to his attacking skills.

In December, Spanish publication Sport reported that he was set to move to the Nou Camp ahead of this season after the Catalans identified him as the perfect replacement for Dani Alves.

However, Barcelona eventually changed their plans and turned their attention to Nelson Semedo after Cancelo had a disappointing second part of the season at Valencia.

The Portugal international has still been linked with a summer move away from Valencia with a number of European clubs trying to bolster the right-back role this summer.

Tottenham were said to be interested in the attacking full-back last month after losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a deal worth around £50m.

The Daily Mail claimed earlier this month that Chelsea were set to join the race for his services with Antonio Conte being on the hunt for a wing-back to compete with Victor Moses for a starting role at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, other reports from Italy have also suggested that Juventus had earmarked his signing as a priority to replace Alves following the Brazilian's move to PSG.

In the end, Inter won the race for his services. They have agreed his arrival on loan as part of the deal which has seen midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia going in the opposite direction to Mestalla.

"João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo is a new Inter player," the Serie A giants confirmed in a statement. "The Portuguese moves to the club on loan until 30th June 2018 with an option to make the deal permanent."

Inter have not disclosed the details of the agreement but La Gazzetta Dello Sport says that the option to make the deal permanent has been set at around €30m.

Tottenham and Chelsea will thus need to look somewhere else if they want to bolster the right-back before the end of the transfer window on 31 August.

It follows a number of reports which claim that Spurs are currently in negotiations to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around £25m.