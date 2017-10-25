Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba could be ready to return to action when the La Liga leaders visit Athletic Club Bilbao on Saturday (28 October) after the Spanish international was back in training on Wednesday [25 October] morning.

Alba, 28, picked up a thigh injury during the preparation for the Champions League trip to Olympiacos. The Spaniard thus missed the 3-1 victory over Greek champions and was also unavailable for the following wins over Malaga in La Liga and Murcia in the Copa del Rey.

Lucas Digne has covered the left-back role during Alba's absence but the Spaniard should resume his place in Valverde's starting-line if he is fully fit when Barcelona visit San Mames on Saturday [28 October].

The news is a boost for the Barcelona boss ahead of a busy run of fixtures which will see the Catalans facing Olympiacos again on Tuesday 31 October before a crucial La Liga home game with Sevilla on 4 November.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti and Paulinho are also expected to feature after being rested by Valverde during the 3-0 victory at Murcia in the first leg of the Copa del Rey last-32.

Barcelona have that the seven player back in training with Jordi Alba on Wednesday as the players who missed the cup clash began the preparations for the trip to Bilbao.

"Wednesday was a normal training day for Ernesto Valverde but the group of players joining him were only those not involved in the Copa del Rey victory in Murcia the night before," Barcelona informed in the club website.

"Ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, Andrés Iniesta, Luis Suárez, Leo Messi, Paulinho and Samuel Umtiti have all been enjoying a three-day break to recharge their batteries following a heavy workload in the opening weeks of the new season both for club and country.

"But the seven players were joined at the Ciutat Esportiva by Adria Ortolá, who did travel south for the 3-0 win at the Nueva Condomina. Jordi Alba was also back at the training ground as he continues he recovery from a right thigh injury."

Barcelona, meanwhile, are yet to provide any update on the recovey of Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal with two players missing at Murcia due to respective ankle injuries.