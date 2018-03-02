With Manchester City having collected the first of what could be three trophies this season, and gone within five wins of the Premier League title, what will Jose Mourinho have to say as Manchester United look set to play second fiddle to their local rivals this season?

United are back in action following last weekend's win over Chelsea against more London opposition in the form of Crystal Palace on Monday night at Selhurst Park. The Eagles could be in the bottom three by the time the welcome the 20-time English champions.

Issues such as David de Gea's new contract, the international aspirations of Scott McTominay and team news ahead of the trip to south London are among the key topic set to be put to Mourinho this afternoon.

And we'll have all the updates from 1:30pm from the United boss.