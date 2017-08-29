Bournemouth forward and reported Tottenham target Joshua King has revealed that he recently signed a new four-year contract with Eddie Howe's men and is happy to remain at a place where he is truly appreciated.

King, a former Manchester United youth prospect, scored 16 of his 33 career league goals last season as he led Bournemouth to their first-ever top-half finish in the Premier League and predictably attracted interest from a host of rival outfits.

The Norwegian admitted he was "intrigued" by Tottenham's interest earlier this summer and was also on Everton manager Ronald Koeman's radar, but his focus is now solely fixed on bettering his achievements from the previous campaign with Bournemouth, who have lost their opening three Premier League matches.

"I have had a fantastic season and I want to make it even better," King told Eurosport.no. "I feel that Eddie Howe has gotten a lot of me. Both agree and know I have more to go on.

"There was no question that I should go really. Especially personal. The club announced early that they refused to sell me anyway. I am pleased and signed a new four-year contract on Friday."

Many players in King's position would not think twice about joining Tottenham, who still have much to do in what's left of the transfer window. But the former Blackburn Rovers star was more than happy to remain on the south coast and commit his future to Bournemouth, who have not officially confirmed his contract renewal.

"It was good. You get reward for hard work and good achievements. It has been positive. I came two years ago and signed a contract. I had an ok season and was awarded a contract. Now I had a very good season and was rewarded with a new contract.

"It's good for me that they appreciate the job I do, exercise every day, stand for exercise and work hard in the matches for the team. It is of course fun. When they came saying they wanted to give me a new contract in four years, I was not hard to ask."

Tottenham's pursuit of King went cold as the transfer market wore on, but they are still looking to bolster their strikeforce with adequate cover for Harry Kane in short supply. Mauricio Pochettino's men were reportedly interested in Liverpool outcast Divock Origi, but the Merseysiders are attempting to use the Belgian as a makeweight in a proposed deal for Monaco's Thomas Lemar.