Former Barcelona legend Juliano Belletti has urged the La Liga giants to complete the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur flop Paulinho ahead of the coming 2017-2018 campaign. However, the Brazilian did express some doubts about the potential arrival of Lucas Lima to the Nou Camp.

Belletti joined Barcelona from Villarreal in 2004 and only spent three seasons at the club before moving to Chelsea. Yet, the former right-back still managed to win the hearts of the Catalan supporters by scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Arsenal in 2006.

Barcelona have been always active in recruiting Brazilian talents, including Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho or Neymar.

Several reports have claimed that the La Liga giants are once again ready to turn to Belletti's homeland to bolster Ernesto Valverde's during the summer transfer window.

Paulinho has revealed that he has had an offer to join Barcelona ahead of the new season, with Guangzhou Evergrande reportedly demanding his €40m (£35.2m, $45.7m) release clause in full to part ways with the former Tottenham midfielder.

Some in Spain have questioned the move after the 28-year-old struggled to make an impact during his time at White Hart Lane. However, Belletti believes that he would be a great addition for his former side.

"Barcelona want to sign players who can come to play from the beginning. Paulinho is a starter in the Brazilian team; very intelligent, offensive, very experienced. It may be that, in the eyes of the Brazilians and the Spaniards, playing in China is something that remains [an issue], but we are talking about a starter with Brazil, who has participated in a major change in the selection. I see him prepared to come here," Belletti said to Marca.

Lima has also been linked with a free-agent move to Barcelona once his current contract at Santos expires in January.

"Lucas Lima has a lot of quality, but maybe the coaching staff should think a little more if he is prepared for Barcelona or not," the former Nou Camp right-back said.

Earlier in the summer the Catalans also tried to sign 16-year-old wonderkid Vinicius de Oliveira Junior from Flamengo but eventually lost the battle to Real Madrid.

Belletti, in this sense, suggested that Barcelona could regret it in the future after saying: "Vinicius is a pearl. Now the Europeans want to sign the players as soon as possible so that they adapt as soon as possible to the European style. This child has a lot of quality."

If Paulinho or Lima do join Barcelona they won't be the only Brazilian additions at the club ahead of the new season. The Catalans have already activated an option to make Marlon Santos' loan move from Fluminense permanent after the centre-back impressed last season while playing with the second team.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also confirmed the signing of Gerard Deulofeu from Everton after activating a €12m (£10.6m, $13.7m) buy-back clause inserted into his contract when he was sold to the Premier League side in the summer of 2015.