Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has no regrets over not signing anyone in the January transfer window despite the departure of Philippe Coutinho for a club record fee to Barcelona. The only business they have done is the arrival of Virgil van Dijk in January from Southampton for £75m ($105m) — a world-record sum for a defender.

The Merseyside club have also struck a deal with RB Leipzig to sign promising midfielder Naby Keita during last summer's transfer window for a reported fee of £57m ($80m), with the midfielder remaining at the German club for the duration of the 2017-18 season. The Reds tried their best to push the deal to January but were unsuccessful in their efforts despite willing to pay a premium for Leipzig's loss.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez last month to replace Coutinho but a deal could not be completed owing to Monaco and Leicester City's unwillingness to sell respectively. Mahrez was close to a move to Manchester City on deadline day but the clubs were unable to reach an agreement, with Pep Guardiola stating that they may explore the possibility of signing him in the summer.

Meanwhile, Klopp believes that there is no need for the Reds to make a splash in the "crazy" market and that Liverpool have done the right thing by keeping their powder dry for the summer.

"Unfortunately our business is only from the outside that easy. You miss a player for a week and you think 'okay, we need another player'," Klopp said, as quoted by the Express.

"Yes, we could have done something. But we need really the right thing. The right thing now, you don't get. The 100% right thing, only for completely crazy money that really makes no sense. I'm not even sure that would work. And in the summer it looks different.

"That's how it is. To do something just to have any solution that makes no real sense, to be honest. People obviously ask 'bring him in' because someone is injured and you need somebody else, but then the other one is coming again and you weaken both or the third one, it makes no sense.

"In this situation, you really need to stay cool. It's more difficult when you've lost two games but you need to be serious still."