Sahara Ray, the model-turned-fashion designer, who was linked to pop star Justin Bieber suffered an unforeseen embarrassment during a recent photo-shoot on the beach. The 24-year-old was modelling for her own swimwear range in Mexico, when her red bikini top fell apart exposing her modesty to the cameras.

The Australian model seemed unaffected by the sudden gaffe as she immediately re-adjusted the top and flashed her radiant smile for the lenses. In the momentary slip, however, Ray was caught flashing her nipple piercing.

ðŸ’¥mood ðŸ’¥ A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Ray, who is no stranger to flaunting her svelte figure, was quickly back in action and posed in her red hot bikini at the beach in Cancun, Mexico. Some of the shots reflected a cheeky side of the model as she turned around to show-off her derriere.

While her high-waist bikini bottom paired with the top was stylishly simple, the model glammed-up for the shoot with a bandana, small-framed glasses, and a shell choker. Adding to the retro glamour, Ray even had her hair tied in a messy bun as she posed with a lit cigarette dangling between her fingers.

The model later took to Instagram to share a snap from her beach outing with a simple caption – "mood".

The daughter of surf legend Tony Ray had earlier become some sort of internet sensation when her semi-nude pictures while vacationing with Bieber had made their way to the internet.

However, their alleged romance seemed short-lived, as the Sorry singer was soon spotted going around with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie.

Despite the controversy, the fashion model is not shy on social media as she frequently treats her fans to her glamorous pictures.

"Morning struggles," she captioned one of her bikini-clad photos, while another showed the model in a teasing red outfit.