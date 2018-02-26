Keeping a young child entertained not an easy task but is especially difficult while attempting important international diplomacy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proved.

Trudeau's wife Sophie, son Xavier and daughter Ella Grace all joined the Canadian Prime Minister as they embarked on an eight-day trade mission to in an attempt to forge stronger links between India's emerging economy and Ottawa.

However, it was his three-year-old son Hadrien who stole the show. The toddler sabotaged carefully choreographed photo opportunities with his endearing antics besides some of the country's most important figures.

Hadrien was seen looking rather nonplussed as he met Narendra Modi at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on February 23 and was also photographed taking some "time out" at Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Social media users have expressed their delight at Hadrien and his complete disregard for diplomatic protocol.

Twitter user Cat Hicks wrote: "Justin Trudeau's youngest child does not give a single f***. I am inspired." Other users seemed to agree as her post received over 60,000 likes and 40,000 retweets since Saturday (February 24).

"He's doing what three year olds do best - being a three year old. Joyful and free! So very cute!", Jyoti Singh wrote on Twitter.

"He was surely the highlight of the trip", another said.

While Prime Minister Trudeau's trip received some plaudits for his culturally-sensitive efforts, others were less than impressed.

Some mocked his over-the-top sartorial choices which one said was "Too Indian even for an Indian."

One Indian politician tweeted: "Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don't dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood."

"It's a little over the top. I understand on day one having to wear the traditional clothes, but now it's getting too much," Vivek Dehejia, an economics professor at Carleton University in Ottawa told Canada's Global News.

Others have also criticised the Liberal politician for allowing his wife to cover her head while they visited India's largest mosque, Delhi's Jama Mosque.