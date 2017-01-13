A Kansas high school principal was arrested on Wednesday (11 January) after being accused of raping a student.

Winnetonka High School principal Matt Lindsey is accused of taking part in about 20 sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl between 1997 and 1998, when he was a basketball coach and deputy principal in Richmond High School.

The encounters allegedly took place in Lindsey's home or in the Lexington Inn Hotel, according to prosecution documents.

Lindsey and the girl met while on a bus transporting the basketball team to and from games, KCTV reported.

During Lindsey's tenure as principal at Winnetonka High School, he informed parents in March 2016 that former Winnetonka High School football coach Jarrett Morris had been charged and accused of sending pornography to students and asking them to sneak away for sex at school, reported Q13 Fox.

The North Kansas City School District issued a statement, confirming Lindsey "has been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to campus at this time".

"Please know that the district takes all reports of alleged wrongdoing very seriously. We will cooperate fully throughout any investigation," the release concluded.

In a statement, Richmond High School said: "The district has and will continue to cooperate with the investigation into this matter. Once the investigation has been completed, the district and authorities will disclose any additional information that may be appropriate and permitted or required by law."