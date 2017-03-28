The wife of Westminster terror attacker Khalid Masood has released a statement expressing her condolences to his victims and a desire for privacy.

Rohey Hydara said: "I am saddened and shocked by what Khalid has done. I totally condemn his actions.

"I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time."

