Rains can be such a put off, especially if you don't have an umbrella. However, a woman has found solution to this problem.

In a video that has gone viral online, a woman can be seen using a baby as her umbrella during a rain storm. The place of the incident and name of the woman is not known. It is also not known if she is the mother of the child.

The video, which was posted on Twitter on 24 February by a user named Austin Sims, has gained over four million views.

Many Facebook pages have also shared the video with the caption: "Cannot believe I witnessed someone use their child as an umbrella".

Netizens who have viewed the video have come up with some amazing comments. Ashley Singh commented on the video on Facebook saying, "I don't see what the problem is, kids are waterproof."

While another said, "Hair done in an expensive salon $200 dollars, using your child as an umbrella so it doesn't get ruined priceless."

However, many even slammed the woman for this act and said that she should have protected the child instead.

A Twitter user said, "Everybody ain't meant to be a parent."

While another Facebook user said, "To some people this is funny, to a parent like myself it's just unbelievable. Whenever I get caught in the rain with my son, my coat is off my back and covering him. Not because I'm a perfect father but because that's the natural thing to do as a parent".